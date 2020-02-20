20th Annual Chocolate Festival a sweet success

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Annual Chocolate Festival Fundraiser that takes place at the North Peace Cultural Centre was a sweet success.

The event with over $100 attendees raised $1900 to support Let’s Art, Playarts Preschool and to support the arts in many forms shares organizers.

Sandy Troudt, the founder of the Festival, was the honorary Emcee for the evening and Brian Baldry auctioned off the delectable chocolate delicacies shared Sue Popesku of the Fort St. John Arts Council.

Thirty-one entries competed for the Best of the Bakers. The Arts Council invited 8 judges who chose the best in each category. Winners received a heart-shaped pizza from Boston Pizza.

For the price of a ticket, patrons have the opportunity for an unlimited tasting of numerous chocolate confections donated by home and commercial bakers and chocolatiers as part of the Chocolate Festival.

Mandy McDowell, Pat Vosseler, Debbie Oberlin, Rylea Krezanowski made the Best Chocolate Bakers List this year and Lezli Wrixon won the People’s Choice Award.

Popesku shares, the bakers who consistently win must have some secret in creating the tastiest chocolate treats as the Arts Council has already received phone calls on how to get the recipes for some of the treats available at the Chocolate Festival.

Next year’s Chocolate Festival is planned for February 13th, 2021 in time for Valentine’s Day.

Sponsors included Dairy Queen, Roustabouts, Flower Hut, Studio 105 and Julie’s Nails, and the Olive Tree.