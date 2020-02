DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – One person is Dawson Creek, has won $500,000.

In Friday’s Lotto Max draw one ticket matched all four numbers on the extra for a prize worth $500,000. The B.C. Lottery Corporation says the ticket was sold in Dawson Creek.

It’s not clear if the prize has been claimed or not.

The winning numbers for the extra prize are 9-12-54-66

The main Lotto Max prize for $40,000,000 didn’t have a winner.