A Rally for Canada this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – FSJ for LNG’s ‘A Rally for Canada’ is this Saturday to be held at the greenspace in Fort St. John.

The rally’s focus are the illegal blockades that Event Organizer Alan Yu says are crippling Canada’s economy and jobs. Yu expresses the protests have started to affect the livelihood of decent hardworking Canadians.

According to Event Organizer, Alan Yu says FSJ for LNG has always been a law-abiding group.

The rally is Saturday, February 29th, 2020. At 11 am DIY Plackard making starts with materials supplied. The rally goes from 12 pm to 1 pm. #BuildCanadaUp NOT ShutDownCanada

“I hope the Federal Government and the RCMP find a speedy end to these illegal blockades. Our sympathy goes to the honest, hardworking, law-abiding Canadians who are affected by this illegal blockades” Alan Yu

