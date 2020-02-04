NewsRegional

Agreement ratified between Northern Lights College, BCGEU Local 710

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The board of governors at Northern Lights College, members of the B.C. Government and Service Employee’s Union Local 710 and the board of the Post-Secondary Employers’ Association have ratified an agreement within Government’s mandate.

According to the Government, the Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate focuses on improving services for people and ensuring fair and affordable compensation.

The ratified agreement covers approximately 200 NLC support staff in information technology, administration, lab support, facilities, library support and other areas that help students.

The ratified agreement includes a three-year term, with general wage increases of two percent for three years, and modest funds negotiated to support staff development and training.

More information on the ratified agreement and bargaining can be found by visiting the Province’s website.

