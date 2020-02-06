Alaska Highway closed near Mile 68

UPDATE as of 9:15 a.m. – School District 60 has confirmed the school bus involved in the collision at Mile 68 is not a bus operated by the School District. We are still working to confirm the details of the collision and the vehicles involved.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed near Mile 68 north of Fort St. John.

A collision involving three vehicles including a tanker truck has closed the highway between the 258 Rd and 260 Rd. There is no estimate on when the highway will re-open. A detour isn’t available at this time.

We have been unable to confirm the other vehicles involved in the collision.

If you have any more information to share, email news@moosefm.ca

We will update this story as more information becomes available.