Alberta NDP says premier’s polarizing environmental approach killed Teck mine

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Canadian Press
Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley says a decision by Teck Resources to abandon its oilsands mining project should be a wake-up call for Premier Jason Kenney.

Notley says Kenney’s demonization of climate change advocates has sown division and undermined consensus on reconciling major energy projects with the environment.

Notley says the United Conservative premier needs to stop the rhetoric and work with Ottawa to create a credible, unified climate change framework that international investors are demanding.

Vancouver-based Teck Resources Ltd. withdrew its application Sunday for the Frontier project in northern Alberta, just days ahead of an expected federal government decision, citing political discourse over climate change.

The company’s CEO said today that a broader national discussion on energy development and Indigenous reconciliation also factored in the decision.

Kenney is blaming Ottawa, saying dithering by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government on approving the project, coupled with inaction on blockades of rail lines by protesters, have made investors think twice about Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 24, 2020.

The Canadian Press





