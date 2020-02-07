Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Alberta uninterested in federal ‘handout’ if Teck mine rejected: minister

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Provincial Government backs down from proposed prevalence model: BCTF

VICTORIA, B.C. - The British Columbia Teacher's Federation has reported that the Provincial Government has backed down from the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

MLA Dan Davies speaks on upcoming Throne Speech

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Dan Davies MLA Peace River North spoke recently on the upcoming Throne Speech. https://www.facebook.com/EnergeticCity/videos/1074145199599586/?epa=SEARCH_BOX The Provincial...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta uninterested in federal ‘handout’ if Teck mine rejected: minister

CALGARY — Alberta's environment minister says the province is not interested in any federal handout if Ottawa rejects the...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Alberta’s environment minister says the province is not interested in any federal handout if Ottawa rejects the proposed Frontier oilsands mine.

A Reuters report, citing unidentified sources, says the Liberal government is preparing an aid package for Alberta to dampen the impact if the $20.6-billion project is nixed.

Sources told the news agency that it could include cash to clean up inactive oil and gas wells, expanding the federal stabilization program or funding local infrastructure.

- Advertisement -

Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon says approval of the Frontier mine, proposed by Vancouver miner Teck Resources Ltd., should not be thought of as a gift from Ottawa.

He says it should be approved on its merits and notes a panel found this summer that the project would be in the national interest, despite its environmental impact.

Nixon says it would be best if the federal government would get out of Albertans’ way so they can create prosperity for the province and country.

Advertisement

“Albertans are not looking for a Justin Trudeau handout. We’re not interested in that,” Nixon told reporters in Calgary on Friday.

The federal cabinet has until the end of this month to make a decision on the Frontier mine, which would be build in northeastern Alberta near Wood Buffalo National Park.

Federal environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson said recently that Alberta’s efforts to combat climate change would be considered.

Nixon said Thursday that he has had positive meetings with his federal counterpart and the notion of a quid-pro-quo never came up.

Advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first Published on Feb. 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Previous articleNortheast BC sees unemployment rate drop to 4.2 percent in January
Next articleMLA Dan Davies speaks on upcoming Throne Speech

More Articles Like This

Provincial Government backs down from proposed prevalence model: BCTF

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The British Columbia Teacher's Federation has reported that the Provincial Government has backed down from the proposed prevalence model. According to BCTF...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies speaks on upcoming Throne Speech

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Dan Davies MLA Peace River North spoke recently on the upcoming Throne Speech. https://www.facebook.com/EnergeticCity/videos/1074145199599586/?epa=SEARCH_BOX The Provincial Government will be presenting its...
Read more

Northeast BC sees unemployment rate drop to 4.2 percent in January

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of January has been released. The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. for January...
Read more

Let’s Talk 2020 Budget – Drop-in and Public Meeting on Monday

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the city of Fort St. John will be holding the Let's Talk 2020 Budget - Drop in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv