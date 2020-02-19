Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Alimentation Couche-Tard faces rival bidder for Australian company Caltex

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

North Peace Secondary Students won at the 26th Regional Skills Competition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The results are in and several North Peace Secondary School (NPSS) students won at...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Blockade supporting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on rail line in Edmonton

EDMONTON — A blockade has been set up on a Canadian National Railway line on the western edge of Edmonton in...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Local 11-year-old released from hospital after vehicle incident

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St John RCMP has advised that the 11-year-old child that was involved...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is facing a rival bidder for Caltex Australia Ltd.

Australia’s largest retail fuel and convenience chain says EG Group Ltd. has made a takeover offer for the company.

Under the proposal, Caltex shareholders would receive roughly AU$15.62 in cash and a security in Ampol, which will own Caltex’s fuel and infrastructure business as well as its international trading and shipping operations.

- Advertisement -

Caltex says EG has also indicated that it is prepared to consider acquiring up to 10 per cent of Ampol for additional cash consideration.

The company, which operates approximately 2,000 service stations, says it’s considering the proposal, including obtaining advice from its financial and legal advisers.

Quebec-based Couche-Tard raised its offer for all of Caltex last week to AU$35.25 per share in cash less any dividends declared or paid.

Advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATD.B)

 

 

The Canadian Press

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleOpposition promises new info on Trans Mountain costs
Next articleCarbon risk for Alberta’s public pension manager AIMCo questioned

More Articles Like This

North Peace Secondary Students won at the 26th Regional Skills Competition

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The results are in and several North Peace Secondary School (NPSS) students won at the recent 2020 Regional Skills...
Read more

Blockade supporting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on rail line in Edmonton

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — A blockade has been set up on a Canadian National Railway line on the western edge of Edmonton in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs...
Read more

Local 11-year-old released from hospital after vehicle incident

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St John RCMP has advised that the 11-year-old child that was involved in an incident yesterday sustained...
Read more

2020 B.C. Winter Games Schedule – Fort St. John

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over 1,000 athletes from all over B.C. will be in Fort St. John this weekend for the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv