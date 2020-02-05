Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Almost $150 million in vaunted oceans-protection funding not spent

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Shipping crude oil through Manitoba has been floated, rejected before

WINNIPEG — There's renewed talk of transporting western oil through the northern Manitoba port in Churchill, but any such project...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Committee of the Whole reviews District of Taylor’s Proposed Financial Plan

TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, February 3, committee members...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

New traffic signals activated at 100 Ave and 98 Street

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Staff of the city of Fort St. John will be activating new traffic signals...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Almost $150 million allocated to help protect Canada’s oceans has gone unspent by the Trudeau government over the past two years.

The Liberals have touted their $1.5-billion oceans protection plan as “the largest investment ever made to protect Canada’s coasts and waterways” — including efforts to mitigate the potential environmental damage from the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The pipeline is to carry diluted bitumen from Alberta’s oilsands to the British Columbia coast for export to overseas markets, resulting in as much as a six-fold increase in tanker traffic and increasing the risk of oil spills and damage to marine life, particularly whales.

- Advertisement -

But in response to a written question tabled in the House of Commons by NDP fisheries critic Gord Johns about how the ocean protections plan funding has been spent so far, the government admits millions have not been spent.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says some $85.9 million of its share of the program’s funding has not been spent over the past two years.

Environment Canada says it didn’t spend $3.5 million of its share of the funding and Transport Canada says it left $59 million unspent.

Advertisement

Reasons offered for not spending their full allocations vary by department, including delays in capital projects and requests by Indigenous groups for more consultations.

“They’ve made big promises, they’ve made promises that Canadians expected they would deliver but, of course, they haven’t spent the money,” Johns said in an interview.

“We’re looking at $150 million just over the past two years that they haven’t spent and this is in light of them approving the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion … They’re trying to tell British Columbians and Canadians that they’ve invested in this world-class oceans protection plan but they haven’t actually been rolling out the money.”

The government has frequently touted the plan to allay concerns about potential environmental damage from increased tanker traffic.

Advertisement

The report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press


Previous articleOpponents to ramp up protests against Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in B.C.
Next articleNew traffic signals activated at 100 Ave and 98 Street

More Articles Like This

Shipping crude oil through Manitoba has been floated, rejected before

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
WINNIPEG — There's renewed talk of transporting western oil through the northern Manitoba port in Churchill, but any such project is likely to run into...
Read more

Committee of the Whole reviews District of Taylor’s Proposed Financial Plan

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, February 3, committee members discussed the District's Proposed Financial...
Read more

New traffic signals activated at 100 Ave and 98 Street

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Staff of the city of Fort St. John will be activating new traffic signals at the intersection of 100...
Read more

Opponents to ramp up protests against Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in B.C.

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — Opponents of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion say they will do whatever it takes to stop the project after suffering a devastating...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv