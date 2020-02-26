News

‘Almost, Maine’ a dinner theatre at the Northern Grand Hotel

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Taylor Curling Club to host Ladies Bonspiel this weekend

TAYLOR, B.C. - This weekend, February 28 to March 1, the Taylor Curling Club will be hosting the Taylor...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

NENAS names award winners ahead of 30 year celebration

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast Native Advancing Society will be celebrating its 30 years of service in...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

‘Almost, Maine’ a dinner theatre at the Northern Grand Hotel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Club of Fort St. John and Stage North Theatre are coming together...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John and Stage North Theatre are coming together to present ‘Almost, Maine’ a dinner theatre taking place at the Northern Grand Hotel.

Almost, Maine is written by John Cariani is said to be a series of loosely intertwined scenes about love and loss that take place over one night in a fictional Maine town. Four actors from the Stage North Theatre Society will take on multiple acting roles throughout the evening.

Marva Kosick of Rotary Fort St. John shares this is a nice opportunity to have the night out for an evening of fun and relaxation with a great dinner and good entertainment.

- Advertisement -

The dinner theatre takes place March 6th, 7th, 13th and 14th. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased on energetictickets.ca

To view the FB Event; CLICK HERE 

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleWinnipeg police investigating graffiti on RCMP and other buildings
Next articleNENAS names award winners ahead of 30 year celebration

More Articles Like This

NENAS names award winners ahead of 30 year celebration

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast Native Advancing Society will be celebrating its 30 years of service in Northeast B.C. this Thursday, February...
Read more

B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Blair

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the Mounties have left an outpost on the road to a disputed natural-gas pipeline project...
Read more

PRRD releases statement regarding Southern Mountain Caribou Partnership Agreement

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has released a statement regarding the signing of the Southern Mountain Caribou Partnership Agreement. In the...
Read more

Public meeting tonight in Charlie Lake regarding Fire Services

News Tracy Teves - 0
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) is seeking the community’s opinion at a public meeting tonight on the expansion of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv