‘Almost, Maine’ a dinner theatre at the Northern Grand Hotel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John and Stage North Theatre are coming together to present ‘Almost, Maine’ a dinner theatre taking place at the Northern Grand Hotel.

Almost, Maine is written by John Cariani is said to be a series of loosely intertwined scenes about love and loss that take place over one night in a fictional Maine town. Four actors from the Stage North Theatre Society will take on multiple acting roles throughout the evening.

Marva Kosick of Rotary Fort St. John shares this is a nice opportunity to have the night out for an evening of fun and relaxation with a great dinner and good entertainment.

The dinner theatre takes place March 6th, 7th, 13th and 14th. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased on energetictickets.ca

To view the FB Event; CLICK HERE