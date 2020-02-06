Amazon Prime show features northern dinosaur museums and paleontology sites

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – An Amazon Prime show features northern B.C. dinosaur museums and paleontology sites.

The show Dino Trails, features and is directed by Brandy Yanchyk

Yanchyk has travelled around Canada with several stops in British Columbia and Alberta revealing the latest dinosaur discoveries and why the locations are famous.

Recently Yanchyk visited the Six Peaks Dinosaur Track Site near Hudson’s Hope, in previous episodes, Tumbler Ridge and the Royal Tyrell Museum have been featured.

To see a list of episodes; CLICK HERE