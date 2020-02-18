Angel applications now open for Spark Women’s Leadership Conference

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Applications are now being accepted for the Spark Angel Program, for women that would like to attend the Spark Women’s Leadership two day Conference who could not otherwise afford to.

The Spark Angel Program is an opportunity for women that are financially unable to attend the Spark Women’s Leadership Conference. Through an application process, there is potential for some women who otherwise may not be able to attend to experience the benefits of this conference.

The Spark Angel Program works by sponsors who purchase spots for the conference. Through the donation of these limited spaces, select applicants that have expressed an interest in attending the event are then chosen to attend.

To apply for the opportunity, CLICK HERE. The deadline to submit an application is March 10, 2020.



For a link to the FB Page; CLICK HERE