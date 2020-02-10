Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Anti-pipeline protesters blocking Vancouver ports vow to ignore injunction

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Anti-pipeline protesters blocking Vancouver ports vow to ignore injunction

The stage has been set for a possible confrontation between police and anti-pipeline protesters blocking access to four ports...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Bridges, buildings, railways, streets focus of anti-pipeline protests

VICTORIA — From the steps of the British Columbia legislature to Vancouver's city hall to ports, bridges, railways and...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta’s Kenney says push on to strengthen ties, find common ground with Quebec

EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta's new Montreal trade office will be just one part of a renewed push...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

The stage has been set for a possible confrontation between police and anti-pipeline protesters blocking access to four ports in the Vancouver area.

On Sunday the protesters were served with a court injunction ordering them to stop blocking access to four ports in the Vancouver area, but the protesters say they intend to stand their ground.

The court injunction, sought by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, orders protesters to leave the authority’s lands and stop blockading access points to ports in Vancouver and Delta, B.C. — or face arrest.

- Advertisement -

A spokeswoman for the authority said the action had to be taken so that port operations can resume,

The protesters are acting in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who are trying to halt construction of a massive pipeline project that crosses their traditional territory in northwestern British Columbia.

Their fight has sparked a protest movement that spans from the steps of the B.C. legislature in Victoria to the ports in Vancouver to rail lines in Ontario and Quebec. 

Advertisement

Meantime, several people arrested at various remote locations in northwest B.C. near construction zones for the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline were due in court Monday. They are charged with breach of trust, a Wet’suwet’en spokeswoman said.

The RCMP said Saturday that officers enforcing a court injunction arrested 11 people who allegedly barricaded themselves in a warming centre in a forested area near a pipeline work site. The other arrests occurred Friday at another Indigenous camp near the pipeline route.

Premier John Horgan said the pipeline, which is part of the massive $40 billion LNG Canada liquefied natural gas export terminal project, is of vital economic and social importance to the province’s north and already has the approval of 20 elected First Nations councils along the route from Dawson Creek to Kitimat.

He said the courts have decided the pipeline can proceed and the rule of law must prevail.

Advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Previous articleBridges, buildings, railways, streets focus of anti-pipeline protests

More Articles Like This

Bridges, buildings, railways, streets focus of anti-pipeline protests

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — From the steps of the British Columbia legislature to Vancouver's city hall to ports, bridges, railways and streets, protests are continuing to...
Read more

Alberta’s Kenney says push on to strengthen ties, find common ground with Quebec

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta's new Montreal trade office will be just one part of a renewed push in the coming months to strengthen...
Read more

Early morning fire destroys two duplexes in Fort St. John

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two duplexes were destroyed in an overnight fire in Fort St. John on 102 avenue. The Fort St....
Read more

Wet’suwet’en supporters light ceremonial fire at steps of B.C. legislature

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Protesters supporting efforts by hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation to halt construction of a natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv