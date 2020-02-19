Sports

Athletes begin to arrive in Fort St John for 2020 BC Winter Games

By Scott Brooks
Athletes arriving at the North Peace Regional Airport for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first of the athletes and coaches arrived this morning, Wednesday, February 19, at the North Peace Regional Airport to participate in the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

Throughout the day, many athletes, coaches, and officials from across B.C. will be arriving in Fort St. John as they get ready to celebrate the Games.

According to the B.C. Winter Games committee, there will be over 1,000 athletes, 300 coaches and 190 officials attending the Games.

The Opening Ceremony for the Games is tomorrow, Thursday, while sporting competitions start at various locations across Fort St. John and area on Friday.

The 2020 B.C. Winter Games takes place from February 20 to the 23 in Fort St. John.

For more information on the Winter Games, you can visit bcgames.org.

