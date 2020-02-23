Sports

Athletes from Zone 8 perform well in 500m Olympic Style event at Winter Games

By Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The third and final day of Speed Skating wrapped on Sunday at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games and athletes representing Zone 8, Cariboo-Northeast, managed to place some great times in the 500m Olympic Style event.

In the Men 500m Olympic Style event, representing Zone 8, Matthew Mitchell, of Fort St. John, managed to get a time of 0:45.03, Benjamin Konwicki, of Prince George, got a time of 0:45.74, Theo Clarke of Prince George, got a time of 0:48.56, Henry Beaton, of Williams Lake, with a time of 0:48.90, Austin MacGregor, of Taylor, got a time of 0:49.45, Christopher Earl, of Prince George, with a time of 0:52.76, and Nolan VanSickle, of Prince George, got a time of 0:53.57.

In the Women 500m Olympic Style event, representing Zone 8, Cheyanne Key, of Fort St. John, managed to get a time of 0:49.08, Emma North, of Fort St. John, with a time of 0:49.74, and Pareesa Jones, of Prince George, got a time of 0:57.45.

