Athletes ready for day two of competition at the B.C. Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s the second day of competition at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.
As of Saturday morning, Cariboo-North East, Zone 8, has 11 medals to start the day. Zone 4, Fraser River, leads the medal count at 19.
Peace Region Athletes will compete in the following competitions today:
- Speed Skating
- Speed Skating – Special Olympics
- Badminton
- Karate
- Gymnastics
- Figure Skating
- Judo
- Alpine Skiing
- Cross-Country Skiing
Local Medal Winners
Of the 11 medals, Zone 8 received on Friday, 8 came from Peace region athletes that participated in the Special Olympics Speed Skating events.
Michael Ryder won a silver and bronze, Kianna Sherk, won three medals, two bronze and one silver. Gabby McGillvray won two golds and one bronze.
1984 Athlete volunteering at 2020 Games
Bryan Harman won bronze in the 1m and silver in the 3m springboard diving events at the 1984 Winter Games and in 2020, he is the Chair of Alpine Skiing event. “I had never done a 3 metre dive until that competition” said Harman, “it’s amazing to have the games back, especially being a past winner, I know how much these events mean to the participants”.
In 1988 Dawson Creek hosted the BC Winter Games and Harman and 2 friends were charged with organizing alpine skiing.
Games Schedule
Get out at watch the athletes this weekend. All events are free to attend. See a full schedule below.
The closing ceremony will take place Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena. This event is also free to attend and you don’t need tickets.
|Sport
|Venue
|Thursday Feb 20
|Friday Feb 21
|Saturday Feb 22
|Sunday Feb 23
|Opening Ceremonies
|North Peace Arena
|Doors 6 p.m. - Event at 7 p.m.
|Archery
|Kids Arena Field House
|9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
|Badminton
|Margaret Ma Murray School
|8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
|8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
|8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|Basketball-Wheelchair
|Dr. Kearney Middle School
|8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
|8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
|7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Biathlon
|North Peace Rod and Gun Club
|8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|Curling
|Fort St. John Curling Club
|8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
|9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Diving
|North Peace Leisure Pool
|8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
|8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
|Figure Skating (and Special Olympic)
|Taylor Arena
|10 a.m. to 5:55 p.m.
|9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
|Gymnastics
|North Peace Secondary School
|9:10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.
|9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Judo
|Bert Bowes Middle School
|7:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
|8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
|8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|Karate
|Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre
|8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|Ducan Cran Elementary
|9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
|9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
|Ringette
|Pomeroy Sport Centre - West Rink
|7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
|7 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.
|7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
|Skiing-Alpine
|Bear Mountain Ski Hill (Dawson Creek)
|9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|Skiing Cross Country (and Para Olympic)
|Beatton Provincial Park
|10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
|9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|Speed Skating (and Special Olympic)
|Pomeroy Sport Centre - East Rink
|9 a.m. to 4:11 p.m.
|9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
|9 a.m. to 12:23 p.m.
|Closing Ceremony
|North Peace Arena
|1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.