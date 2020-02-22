Athletes ready for day two of competition at the B.C. Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s the second day of competition at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

As of Saturday morning, Cariboo-North East, Zone 8, has 11 medals to start the day. Zone 4, Fraser River, leads the medal count at 19.

Peace Region Athletes will compete in the following competitions today:

Speed Skating

Speed Skating – Special Olympics

Badminton

Karate

Gymnastics

Figure Skating

Judo

Alpine Skiing

Cross-Country Skiing

Local Medal Winners

Of the 11 medals, Zone 8 received on Friday, 8 came from Peace region athletes that participated in the Special Olympics Speed Skating events.

Michael Ryder won a silver and bronze, Kianna Sherk, won three medals, two bronze and one silver. Gabby McGillvray won two golds and one bronze.

1984 Athlete volunteering at 2020 Games

Bryan Harman at the 2020 Winter Games

Bryan Harman won bronze in the 1m and silver in the 3m springboard diving events at the 1984 Winter Games and in 2020, he is the Chair of Alpine Skiing event. “I had never done a 3 metre dive until that competition” said Harman, “it’s amazing to have the games back, especially being a past winner, I know how much these events mean to the participants”.

In 1988 Dawson Creek hosted the BC Winter Games and Harman and 2 friends were charged with organizing alpine skiing.

Games Schedule

Get out at watch the athletes this weekend. All events are free to attend. See a full schedule below.

The closing ceremony will take place Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena. This event is also free to attend and you don’t need tickets.