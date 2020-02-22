NewsSports

Athletes ready for day two of competition at the B.C. Winter Games

Cross-country skiing at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It's the second day of competition at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games....
Protesters abandon Quebec rail blockade after show of force by police

ST-LAMBERT, Que. — A blockade south of Montreal that halted rail traffic and frayed nerves since Wednesday was abandoned...
The latest on protests across Canada in support of anti-pipeline demonstrators

Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia (All...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s the second day of competition at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

As of Saturday morning, Cariboo-North East, Zone 8, has 11 medals to start the day. Zone 4, Fraser River, leads the medal count at 19.

Peace Region Athletes will compete in the following competitions today:

  • Speed Skating
  • Speed Skating – Special Olympics
  • Badminton
  • Karate
  • Gymnastics
  • Figure Skating
  • Judo
  • Alpine Skiing
  • Cross-Country Skiing

Local Medal Winners

Of the 11 medals, Zone 8 received on Friday, 8 came from Peace region athletes that participated in the Special Olympics Speed Skating events.

Michael Ryder won a silver and bronze, Kianna Sherk, won three medals, two bronze and one silver. Gabby McGillvray won two golds and one bronze.

1984 Athlete volunteering at 2020 Games

Bryan Harman at the 2020 Winter Games

Bryan Harman won bronze in the 1m and silver in the 3m springboard diving events at the 1984 Winter Games and in 2020, he is the Chair of Alpine Skiing event. “I had never done a 3 metre dive until that competition” said Harman, “it’s amazing to have the games back, especially being a past winner, I know how much these events mean to the participants”. 

In 1988 Dawson Creek hosted the BC Winter Games and Harman and 2 friends were charged with organizing alpine skiing. 

Games Schedule

Get out at watch the athletes this weekend. All events are free to attend. See a full schedule below.

The closing ceremony will take place Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena. This event is also free to attend and you don’t need tickets.

SportVenueThursday Feb 20Friday Feb 21Saturday Feb 22Sunday Feb 23
Opening CeremoniesNorth Peace ArenaDoors 6 p.m. - Event at 7 p.m.
ArcheryKids Arena Field House9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
BadmintonMargaret Ma Murray School8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Basketball-WheelchairDr. Kearney Middle School8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
BiathlonNorth Peace Rod and Gun Club8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
CurlingFort St. John Curling Club8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
DivingNorth Peace Leisure Pool8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Figure Skating (and Special Olympic)Taylor Arena10 a.m. to 5:55 p.m.9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
GymnasticsNorth Peace Secondary School9:10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
JudoBert Bowes Middle School7:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
KaratePomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Rhythmic GymnasticsDucan Cran Elementary9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
RingettePomeroy Sport Centre - West Rink7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.7 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Skiing-AlpineBear Mountain Ski Hill (Dawson Creek)9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Skiing Cross Country (and Para Olympic)Beatton Provincial Park10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Speed Skating (and Special Olympic)Pomeroy Sport Centre - East Rink9 a.m. to 4:11 p.m.9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.9 a.m. to 12:23 p.m.
Closing CeremonyNorth Peace Arena1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

