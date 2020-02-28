Adrian Attachie wanted by the RCMP

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is looking for the public’s help to located Adrian James Attachie.

Attachie is wanted on an unendorsed warrant for the possession of stolen property and driving without a license. The RCMP say Attachie is actively avoiding the police.

Attachie is described as:

Weight – 110 lbs (50 kg)

Height – 5’7″ (173 cm)

Hair color Black

Eye color Brown

two (2) tear drops tattoos under each eye,

“Loyalty” tattoo above his right eye,

RIP tattoo on his neck and

Kaiden tattoo on his neck

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information and can assist in locating Adrian Attachie, to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.