News

Adrian Attachie wanted by the RCMP

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
29-year-old Adrian James Attachie is wanted by the Fort St. John RCMP

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Adrian Attachie wanted by the RCMP

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP is looking for the public's help to...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP investigating after several community mailboxes vandalized

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP is looking for the public's help after...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP investigating after shots fired during home invasion

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating a home invasion and shots...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is looking for the public’s help to located Adrian James Attachie.

Attachie is wanted on an unendorsed warrant for the possession of stolen property and driving without a license. The RCMP say Attachie is actively avoiding the police.

Attachie is described as:

  • Weight – 110 lbs (50 kg)
  • Height – 5’7″ (173 cm)
  • Hair color Black
  • Eye color Brown
  • two (2) tear drops tattoos under each eye,
  • “Loyalty” tattoo above his right eye,
  • RIP tattoo on his neck and
  • Kaiden tattoo on his neck
- Advertisement -

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information and can assist in locating Adrian Attachie, to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleRCMP investigating after several community mailboxes vandalized

More Articles Like This

RCMP investigating after several community mailboxes vandalized

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP is looking for the public's help after several mailboxes have been vandalized...
Read more

RCMP investigating after shots fired during home invasion

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating a home invasion and shots being fired at an apartment...
Read more

Minor delays expected along South Taylor Hill due to slope stabilization work

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Ministry of Transportation, Peace Region division, is advising drivers of possible minor delays along Highway 97 and the South Taylor...
Read more

NENAS celebrates 30 years of service with Tradeshow & Career Forum

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast Native Advancing Society celebrated its 30 years of service in Northeast B.C. on Thursday, February 27. In honour...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv