B.C. Conservative Leader Trevor Bolin released his statement on the B.C. Budget 2020.

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Conservative Leader Trevor Bolin released his statement on the B.C. Budget 2020.

In the statement, Bolin addressed a commonly used term, ‘balanced budget’ and how it has been used by the Liberal and NDP governments. Bolin explains that although these parties share the term is good, he shares these governments continue to spend and also create new taxes.

Bolin expresses the new taxes and tax increases, such as the Carbon Tax and Motor Fuel Tax, are a hit to families.

Bolin goes on to say there has been mismanagement of ICBC and the resource sector while there are new pressures on small businesses with the employer’s health tax. This now puts jobs at risk as small operators are laying off staff or closing business. Bolin expresses that B.C. is being left like it is closed for business.

Bolin continues by asking why the province is not being run like finances in a household and suggests that when you are in a situation that you can not afford things you cut back, pay bills and determine what you need to have a comfortable way of life.

Bolin says in his statement that out of touch politicians are making the decisions for everyone as if they lead the same lifestyle as those who can just ‘create extra money’ and suggests putting these politicians on minimum wage to see how fast things change.

In closing of his statement, Bolin is concerned for the future that is being left for the children of the province with the provincial debt of $87.6 billion dollars and that citizens deserve more.

 

