B.C.’s sixth case of novel coronavirus

VICTORIA, B.C. – Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, have issued a joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus in British Columbia.

The Provincial Officials announced a new case of the novel coronavirus in British Columbia. It is said a woman in her 30s is presumed positive based on local testing, and samples have been sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in Winnipeg, Man., for final confirmation. She resides in the Fraser Health region and recently returned from Iran.

Officials shared the Fraser Health is actively investigating. The patient’s close contacts will be identified and contacted by public-health officials. The patient is in isolation at home.

According to Officials, this brings the total number of cases in B.C. to six. One is presumed positive, with four confirmed positive by the National Microbiology Laboratory. They remain in self-isolation and under care by public-health teams. The first case has recovered, as indicated by the resolution of symptoms, followed by two successive negative test results 24 hours apart.

The risk of this virus spreading within British Columbia remains low at this time.