BC Conservatives vow to ensure a stronger, more profitable British Columbia

By Scott Brooks
BC Conservatives leader Trevor Bolin

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The British Columbia Conservatives held their Annual General Meeting on Saturday, February 22, in Abbotsford.

At the AGM, Conservatives from all across B.C. came together and voted unanimously to change the party’s name back to its original name, the Conservative Party of British Columbia.

Also at the AGM, the party introduced a new policy that aims to ensure a stronger, more profitable British Columbia with liaison committees for Energy, Forestry and Housing.

According to B.C. Conservative leader, Trevor Bolin, these appointed liaison positions will ensure British Columbians are at the forefront of all Government decisions.

The party also discussed new methods that will enable the elimination of hospital parking fees for patients and their visitors across the province.

