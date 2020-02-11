NewsRegional

BC Government vows to continue improving quality of life as part of throne speech

By Scott Brooks
Lieutenant Governor, Janet Austin, delivering the Throne Speech in the B.C. Legislature on February 11.

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – British Columbia’s Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin delivered her Speech from the Throne on Tuesday, February 11, as the B.C. Legislature resumes.

In the throne speech, Austin outlined a number of changes that British Columbians can expect to see such as implementing stronger public services, making life more affordable, and strengthening the Province’s economy.

According to Premier John Horgan, Tuesday’s throne speech shows how his government is going to keep B.C. moving forward and build a stronger province for everyone.

As also mentioned in the throne speech, the Government says it is continuing with its plan to address the housing crisis by building homes for people and cracking down on speculation and fraud.

The Government is also promising to continue making child care more affordable by creating more child care spaces.

More on the throne speech can be found on the Province’s website.

