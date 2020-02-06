BC Health Officials confirm two new cases of coronavirus

VICTORIA, B.C. – Two new cases of the coronavirus has been identified in British Columbia as announced by Provincial Health Officials on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the people affected are in the same household and have been in close contact with the previously reported second confirmed case announced on Wednesday, February 5. The three cases and all close contacts remain in isolation at home.

Henry says the two individuals are presumed positive based on local testing, and samples have been sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for final confirmation.

One individual is male, the other female, and both are in their 30s. They are visitors to the Vancouver Coastal Health region from Hubei province, China.

The risk of spreading this virus within B.C. is said to remain low at this time.