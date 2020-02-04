NewsRegional

BC Health Officials identify second possible case of coronavirus

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A second possible case of coronavirus has been identified in British Columbia as announced by Provincial Health Officials on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the latest patient to contract the virus is a woman in her 50s who has family members visiting from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak.

It is said that the woman became ill a few days ago.

Henry says the local health authority is already in the process of tracing the family’s recent contacts so they can monitor for additional infections.

Henry also says a local test for the novel coronavirus at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control came back positive on Monday night, but it will not be officially confirmed until the results are replicated at the National Microbiology Lab.

