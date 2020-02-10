BC Hydro conducting controlled burning of debris this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says more controlled burning of debris will be taking place this week, February 9 to February 12.

According to B.C. Hydro, the locations of where burning will be taking place include:

Moberly River drainage

South bank of the Peace River – Eastern end of the Transmission Line at the Septimus Temporary Substation

B.C. Hydro says burning can only occur in the fall and winter months during a specific weather condition, known as a venting window.

A venting window means that there is enough positive atmospheric pressure and airflow to disperse smoke.

