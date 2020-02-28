BC Hydro continues to conduct controlled burning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says more controlled burning of debris will be starting today, Friday, February 28, and will continue until Monday, March 2.

According to B.C. Hydro, the location of where burning will be taking place will be on the South Bank of the Peace River, 21 km west of Fort St. John.

B.C. Hydro says burning can only occur in the fall and winter months during a specific weather condition, known as a venting window.

- Advertisement -

A venting window means that there is enough positive atmospheric pressure and airflow to disperse smoke.

For more information on the process of controlled burning, and for all Site C activity, you can visit the Site C Project website.