News

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Northern Strikers U17 boys earn silver at FC Memorial Challenge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U17 boys soccer team were in Edmonton over...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

North Peace Secondary School graduate receives 2019 Governor General’s Academic Award

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Xinkai Xu, a graduate of class 2019 of North Peace Secondary School was the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project.

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project from Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 to Saturday, February 8th, 2020, in the following location:

  •        Highway 29 near Farrell Creek Road, 13 km northeast of Hudson’s Hope

BC Hydro burns debris that cannot be removed, mulched or chipped. BC Hydro states burning is carefully planned and monitored. This includes the timing, size and location of the woodpiles, and the amount of smoke emitted.

- Advertisement -

To view regulatory requirements and the Site C Smoke Management Plan, CLICK HERE.

BC Hydro shares burning can only occur in the fall and winter months during a specific weather condition, known as a venting window. A venting window means that there is enough positive atmospheric pressure and airflow to disperse the smoke.

Previous articleSaskatchewan premier forms cabinet committee on pipeline expansions
Next articleNorth Peace Secondary School graduate receives 2019 Governor General’s Academic Award

More Articles Like This

North Peace Secondary School graduate receives 2019 Governor General’s Academic Award

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Xinkai Xu, a graduate of class 2019 of North Peace Secondary School was the recipient of the 2019 Governor...
Read more

Saskatchewan premier forms cabinet committee on pipeline expansions

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has put together a committee of cabinet ministers to assess how the government could help get more pipelines built...
Read more

Federal Court of Appeal upholds Order in approving the Trans Mountain Pipeline

News Tracy Teves - 0
OTTAWA, ONT - Today, Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources, today issued a statement regarding the decision by the Federal Court of Appeal to...
Read more

Federal Court dismisses First Nations’ challenges to TMX pipeline project

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA - The Federal Court of Appeal says the government's decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion a second time is reasonable and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv