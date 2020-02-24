BC Winter Games Athletes recognized with Leadership Bursary

Sports

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A total of 16 outstanding youth leaders were recognized with a Coast Capital Savings Leadership Bursary at the Closing Ceremony of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

According to the B.C. Games Society, the bursary recipients were chosen from close to 100 applicants for their significant achievements in sport and education and most importantly for their leadership contributions to their schools, community, or sport associations.

The recipients are from communities across the province and their leadership involvement includes service with student councils, community events, food banks, fundraising, coaching, and officiating, to name a few.

Athletes to receive the Leadership Bursary, from Zone 8, Cariboo-Northeast, include Avery Bjorn, in Ringette, and Nolan Vansickle, Speed Skating.

The B.C. Games are an important opportunity for sport development, providing a display of talent by some of British Columbia’s finest young athletes.

