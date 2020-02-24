Sports

BC Winter Games Judo Results

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The gymnasium in Bert Bowes Middle School was transformed into a martial arts studio this weekend where the Judo matches could be held for the BC Winter Games.

This modern form of martial arts was developed during the 19th century in Japan, originally it was a form of self defense, however, it has now been developed into a unique sport.

The matches were all back to back as the sport was fast paced and well organize, matches alternated between girl vs girl and boy vs boy.

The team competitions were the main event on Saturday, February 22nd as they went on from 11 am until 3 pm.

Vancouver Coastal (Zone 5) took first place in the team competitions, while Fraser River (Zone 4) got second.

Vancouver Island-Central Coast (Zone 6) tied with Thompson Okanagan (Zone 2) for third place.

The individual competitions for this sport were held from 9 am to 6 pm on Friday, February 21st.

These matches were organized by weight class, with 18 seperate classes to split up the athletes both male and female.

For more details on the individual and team Judo results visit: https://www.bcgames.org/Games/Results-and-Participant-Lists

 

Community Interviews with Moose FM

