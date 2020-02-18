BC Winter Games just days away, more local athletes added to the list

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The start of the B.C. Winter Games is just days away and the list of participants has been updated to show who will be representing Fort St. John and the Peace Region at the Games.
A number of athletes from Fort St. John and the Peace Region (Zone 8) have qualified to compete in various sporting events.
The B.C. Winter Games is taking place on February 20 to the 23 in Fort St. John.
More information on the Winter Games can be found by visiting bcgames.org.
The list may continue to change as we get closer to the Games. For an up-to-date list of participants and results, you can find it on the Winter Games website.
Here is a list of local athletes participating in the Winter Games:
Badminton:
- Landon Bruvold, Fort St. John
- Rilyn Clement, Charlie Lake
- Dyson Felix, Fort St. John
- Paige McPherson, Fort St. John
- Quinelle Pereira, Charlie Lake
Figure Skating:
- Sophie Stevens, Fort St. John
Figure Skating – Special Olympics:
- Kaleigh Byford – Fort St. John
Gymnastics:
- Jodanna Hutchings, Dawson Creek
- Marissa Kuenzl, Dawson Creek
Judo:
- Julian Ritson, Dawson Creek
Karate:
- Advai Nair, Fort St. John
- Noah Prieur, Fort St. John
- Gracie Robinson, Fort St. John
- Kayla gamble, Taylor
- Cole Norton, Hudson’s Hope
- Keaton Vig, Hudson’s Hope
Alpine Skiing:
- Brynn Beswick, Hudson’s Hope
Cross-Country Skiing:
- Stella Jarnagin, Charlie Lake
Speed Skating:
- Cheyanne Key, Fort St. John
- Matthew Mitchell, Fort St. John
- Emma North, Fort St. John
- Austin MacGregor, Taylor
Speed Skating – Special Olympics:
- Quin Rude, Dawson Creek
- Michael Ryder, Dawson Creek
- Kianna Sherk, Dawson Creek