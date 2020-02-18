Sports

BC Winter Games just days away, more local athletes added to the list

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The start of the B.C. Winter Games is just days away and the list of participants has been updated to show who will be representing Fort St. John and the Peace Region at the Games.

A number of athletes from Fort St. John and the Peace Region (Zone 8) have qualified to compete in various sporting events.

The B.C. Winter Games is taking place on February 20 to the 23 in Fort St. John.

More information on the Winter Games can be found by visiting bcgames.org.

The list may continue to change as we get closer to the Games. For an up-to-date list of participants and results, you can find it on the Winter Games website.

Here is a list of local athletes participating in the Winter Games:

Badminton:

  • Landon Bruvold, Fort St. John
  • Rilyn Clement, Charlie Lake
  • Dyson Felix, Fort St. John
  • Paige McPherson, Fort St. John
  • Quinelle Pereira, Charlie Lake

Figure Skating:

  • Sophie Stevens, Fort St. John

Figure Skating – Special Olympics:

  • Kaleigh Byford – Fort St. John

Gymnastics:

  • Jodanna Hutchings, Dawson Creek
  • Marissa Kuenzl, Dawson Creek

Judo:

  • Julian Ritson, Dawson Creek

Karate:

  • Advai Nair, Fort St. John
  • Noah Prieur, Fort St. John
  • Gracie Robinson, Fort St. John
  • Kayla gamble, Taylor
  • Cole Norton, Hudson’s Hope
  • Keaton Vig, Hudson’s Hope

Alpine Skiing:

  • Brynn Beswick, Hudson’s Hope

Cross-Country Skiing:

  • Stella Jarnagin, Charlie Lake

Speed Skating:

  • Cheyanne Key, Fort St. John
  • Matthew Mitchell, Fort St. John
  • Emma North, Fort St. John
  • Austin MacGregor, Taylor

Speed Skating – Special Olympics:

  • Quin Rude, Dawson Creek
  • Michael Ryder, Dawson Creek
  • Kianna Sherk, Dawson Creek

