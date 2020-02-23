BC Winter Games Overall Medal Standings as of Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As this Saturday comes to a close so does another day of the 2020 BC Winter Games.

Of course this is bittersweet, as the exciting event is nearing its end, however, with this comes more results showing where each zone stands.

At this point Zone 5, Vancouver Coastal is in the lead overall with 37 metals in total, 17 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze.

Zone 4, Fraser River is following closely behind with 33 total metals, 14 gold, 14 silver and 9 bronze.

These two zones have taken up quite the lead as the next closest zone behind them is Zone 2, Thompson-Okanagan with 22.

With that said, there are still many sports with preliminary results, such as Wheelchair Basketball since the Bronze and Gold games are not taking place until Sunday morning.

Fraser Valley (Zone 3) and Cariboo-North (Zone 8) are tied for 5th and 6th place with 15 medals.

Zone 1, the Kootenays has 13 medals, Zone 6, the Vancouver-Central Coast has 11, and Zone 7, Northwest is following behind them with 4.

An area where Zone 5 did remarkably well this weekend is diving, they earned a total of 11 medals in this sport alone.

Diving is just one of 15 sports incorporated in the games, but Vancouver Coastal’s results are definitely worth taking a look at.

In the Boys C 1 meter and 3 meter they won the gold and silver medal, in the Boys B 3 meter they also got silver.

The Girls C group took the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th place spots in the 1 meter dives! This group also got the gold and bronze medal in the 3 meter.

Then the Girls B group got yet another placement in the 1 meter dives where they took second!

Sunday, February 23rd will be the final day of the games, so the zone standings will likely change some more!