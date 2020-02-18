BC’s 2020 Budget to help build a stronger economy through training and education

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Ministry of Finance has released British Columbia’s 2020 Financial Budget.

According to Carole James, Minister of Finance, the 2020 Budget will move B.C. forward by building the infrastructure the growing province needs, supporting thousands of new jobs, strengthening investments in health and education and making life more affordable for everyone.

The Government says it has made new commitments to bring capital spending over three years to $22.9 billion, the highest level in B.C.’s history.

The Province’s Budget also looks at creating a new, needs-based B.C. Access Grant for students to make sure all British Columbians can tap into post-secondary education or training opportunities while growing B.C.’s skilled workforce.

The Government says this grant will provide up to $4,000 to help with the up-front costs of tuition for more than 40,000 low- and middle-income students.

More information on the Budget can be found on the Province’s website.