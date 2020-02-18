NewsRegional

BC’s 2020 Budget to help build a stronger economy through training and education

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC’s 2020 Budget to help build a stronger economy through training and education

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Ministry of Finance has released British Columbia's 2020 Financial Budget. According to Carole James, Minister...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

NEBC Bantam Trackers win at home to wrap up regular-season action

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers were home over the weekend, February 15 and 16,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Blair Lekstrom appointed new CAO for City of Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek has announced the appointment of a new Chief Administrative Officer. According...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Ministry of Finance has released British Columbia’s 2020 Financial Budget.

According to Carole James, Minister of Finance, the 2020 Budget will move B.C. forward by building the infrastructure the growing province needs, supporting thousands of new jobs, strengthening investments in health and education and making life more affordable for everyone.

The Government says it has made new commitments to bring capital spending over three years to $22.9 billion, the highest level in B.C.’s history.

- Advertisement -

The Province’s Budget also looks at creating a new, needs-based B.C. Access Grant for students to make sure all British Columbians can tap into post-secondary education or training opportunities while growing B.C.’s skilled workforce.

The Government says this grant will provide up to $4,000 to help with the up-front costs of tuition for more than 40,000 low- and middle-income students.

More information on the Budget can be found on the Province’s website.

Advertisement

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleNEBC Bantam Trackers win at home to wrap up regular-season action

More Articles Like This

Blair Lekstrom appointed new CAO for City of Dawson Creek

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek has announced the appointment of a new Chief Administrative Officer. According to City Staff, Blair Lekstrom...
Read more

Opening Ceremony this Thursday for 2020 BC Winter Games

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Opening Ceremonies for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games is taking place this Thursday, February 20, at the North Peace...
Read more

Coastal GasLink pipeline investor committed to closing deal despite protests

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — One of the investors buying a stake in the Coastal GasLink pipeline says it remains committed to the deal despite protester blockades that have...
Read more

Court gives Alberta government 10 days to make decision on oilsands project

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A judge is giving the Alberta government 10 days to make a decision on an oilsands project that has raised concern from...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv