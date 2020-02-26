BC’s Poverty rate declines in 2018: Canadian Income Survey

VICTORIA, B.C. – Statistic’s Canada has released the Canadian Income Survey for 2018, which shows declines in poverty rates in British Columbia.

According to Shane Simpson, Provincial Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, the 2018 Canadian Income Survey demonstrates that TogetherBC, the province’s first poverty reduction strategy, is working as the province’s poverty rate was down to 8.9 percent in 2018 compared to 12 percent in 2016.

B.C.’s child poverty rate also saw a decline to 6.9 percent in 2018 from 12 percent in 2016.

Simpson says the Province will continue to reduce poverty through various measures such as investing in housing and child care, and by raising the minimum wage.

As required by the Poverty Reduction Strategy Act, the first annual report on B.C.’s poverty reduction strategy will be released by October 2020.