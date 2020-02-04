NewsRegional

BCTF’s Representative Assembly passes plan to call strike vote if necessary

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Northern Strikers U17 boys earn silver at FC Memorial Challenge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U17 boys soccer team were in Edmonton over...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

North Peace Secondary School graduate receives 2019 Governor General’s Academic Award

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Xinkai Xu, a graduate of class 2019 of North Peace Secondary School was the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Teachers’ Federation’s Representative Assembly has passed a plan to empower the Federation’s Executive Committee to call a strike vote if necessary, this following a year of bargaining.

According to the Federation, the plan is subject to a province-wide strike vote before the commencement of Phase Two.

The BCTF says no strike vote has been called and there is no plan to set a date for a vote or set date for any strike action at this time.

- Advertisement -

The BCTF says it remains committed to the mediation process with mediator David Schaub and that there will be no job action while mediation is ongoing.

If the BCTF membership approves the start of Phase Two, the Federation says it is important to note that it will not impact extracurricular activities in any way.

Previous articleCanada Revenue Agency Webinar for Seniors at the Women’s Resource Society
Next articleFederal Court dismisses First Nations’ challenges to TMX pipeline project

More Articles Like This

North Peace Secondary School graduate receives 2019 Governor General’s Academic Award

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Xinkai Xu, a graduate of class 2019 of North Peace Secondary School was the recipient of the 2019 Governor...
Read more

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project. BC Hydro will be conducting...
Read more

Saskatchewan premier forms cabinet committee on pipeline expansions

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has put together a committee of cabinet ministers to assess how the government could help get more pipelines built...
Read more

Federal Court of Appeal upholds Order in approving the Trans Mountain Pipeline

News Tracy Teves - 0
OTTAWA, ONT - Today, Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources, today issued a statement regarding the decision by the Federal Court of Appeal to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv