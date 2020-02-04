BCTF’s Representative Assembly passes plan to call strike vote if necessary

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Teachers’ Federation’s Representative Assembly has passed a plan to empower the Federation’s Executive Committee to call a strike vote if necessary, this following a year of bargaining.

According to the Federation, the plan is subject to a province-wide strike vote before the commencement of Phase Two.

The BCTF says no strike vote has been called and there is no plan to set a date for a vote or set date for any strike action at this time.

The BCTF says it remains committed to the mediation process with mediator David Schaub and that there will be no job action while mediation is ongoing.

If the BCTF membership approves the start of Phase Two, the Federation says it is important to note that it will not impact extracurricular activities in any way.