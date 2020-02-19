News

Beaverlodge RCMP warn motorists of herd of bison at large near Hythe, AB

By Tracy Teves

BEAVERLODGE, AB – RCMP warn motorists of a herd of bison that are at large near Hythe, AB.

On Tuesday, February 18th, 2020, at 6:45 p.m., Beaverlodge RCMP received a complaint of bison at large. The owner of the livestock had been parked at the Husky in Hythe, AB, when the side door of the trailer was worked loose by the livestock. All 15 bison exited the livestock trailer and dispersed in the Hythe area.

RCMP are asking motorists in the area of Hythe, AB to be aware of the possibility that the bison may be found on roadways. The bison were last seen in the areas of Hwy 43 north of Hythe and also near Township Road 744 and Range Road 101.

RCMP are asking anyone who comes across the bison to contact the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955, as they will coordinate with the owner of the livestock. Members of the public are cautioned not to approach these animals.

