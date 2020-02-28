News

BeesCause promoting bee health and awareness through foster hives

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Peace River Regional District Finance Department Receives Canadian Award for Financial Reporting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River Regional District's Finance Department received its 2018 Canadian Award for Financial Reporting. The...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

BeesCause promoting bee health and awareness through foster hives

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local action-based movement, BeesCause is supporting bees, bee health, awareness and bee populations through...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro continues to conduct controlled burning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says more controlled burning of...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local action-based movement, BeesCause is supporting bees, bee health, awareness and bee populations through its foster hive program.

Moose Talks – A Rally for Canada and Beescause

Moose Talks – A Rally for Canada and BeescauseThis week on Moose Talks, we speak with Alan Yu about the rally being held on Saturday in support of Oil and Gas Development in Canada called A Rally for Canada. Also Chris Wheeler, co-founder of Beescausewill stop by to talk about all things beekeeping.

Posted by 100.1 Moose FM on Friday, 28 February 2020

Chris Wheeler a co-founder of BeesCause says the sale of every BeesCause Bracelet is what funds the start of the process to help the bees by purchasing hives. The second part is for people to foster a hive on their property.

- Advertisement -

Wheeler shares the hives take up a small footprint and are maintained by Beescause sharing that a hive is self-sufficient as they let the bees use their own honey as their food source.  Bees will travel up to 6 km a day for food and water.

It is documented that bee health is declining and that pollinators are needed in the environment in order to help plants, flowers and food grow. Wheeler gives an example of the environmental reward of fostering a hive as a hive foster in south Kelowna that has fruit trees and had seen the greatest increase of fruit production that they had seen in a 5 year period.

Wheeler also noted that Beescause did not receive any reports of fosters being bit or stung by bees on their property. What the bees did do was encourage conversation and awareness as people happily shared their experience with the hives to friends and even Mayor Lori Ackerman fostered a hive.

To take the first step in helping, you can purchase a bracelet; CLICK HERE

 

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleBC Hydro continues to conduct controlled burning
Next articlePeace River Regional District Finance Department Receives Canadian Award for Financial Reporting

More Articles Like This

Peace River Regional District Finance Department Receives Canadian Award for Financial Reporting

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River Regional District's Finance Department received its 2018 Canadian Award for Financial Reporting. The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting...
Read more

BC Hydro continues to conduct controlled burning

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says more controlled burning of debris will be starting today,...
Read more

Submission Deadline approaches for Reel Shorts Film Festival

News Tracy Teves - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB - The Reel Shorts Film Festival promotes film in the Peace Region. The deadline is approaching for the 14th Reel Short Film...
Read more

ICBC and police asks drivers to ‘take a break’ from phones

News Tracy Teves - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - ICBC and police continue to combat the dangerous driving behaviour of distracted driving that has involved more than one in four...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv