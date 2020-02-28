BeesCause promoting bee health and awareness through foster hives

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local action-based movement, BeesCause is supporting bees, bee health, awareness and bee populations through its foster hive program.

Moose Talks – A Rally for Canada and Beescause Moose Talks – A Rally for Canada and BeescauseThis week on Moose Talks, we speak with Alan Yu about the rally being held on Saturday in support of Oil and Gas Development in Canada called A Rally for Canada. Also Chris Wheeler, co-founder of Beescausewill stop by to talk about all things beekeeping. Posted by 100.1 Moose FM on Friday, 28 February 2020

Chris Wheeler a co-founder of BeesCause says the sale of every BeesCause Bracelet is what funds the start of the process to help the bees by purchasing hives. The second part is for people to foster a hive on their property.

- Advertisement -

Wheeler shares the hives take up a small footprint and are maintained by Beescause sharing that a hive is self-sufficient as they let the bees use their own honey as their food source. Bees will travel up to 6 km a day for food and water.

It is documented that bee health is declining and that pollinators are needed in the environment in order to help plants, flowers and food grow. Wheeler gives an example of the environmental reward of fostering a hive as a hive foster in south Kelowna that has fruit trees and had seen the greatest increase of fruit production that they had seen in a 5 year period.

Wheeler also noted that Beescause did not receive any reports of fosters being bit or stung by bees on their property. What the bees did do was encourage conversation and awareness as people happily shared their experience with the hives to friends and even Mayor Lori Ackerman fostered a hive.

To take the first step in helping, you can purchase a bracelet; CLICK HERE