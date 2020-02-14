Sports

Big Bam Ski Hill to open this weekend

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – Big Bam Ski Hill is set to open this weekend for the first time of the season.

During the first half of the winter, Big Bam was closed due to the lack of snow and then waiting for the season to start, volunteers worked hard to get the hill back to its former glory.

According to a post on Facebook, the Club says the hill is not at all where they planned to have it however it would not have got to where they are without the gracious companies who have helped them throughout the past year by believing and supporting them.

In return for their gratitude of support, the Club has decided to offer this Sunday, February 16 and Family Day Monday, February 17, a free ski day, with donations for the Non-Profit being accepted.

The hours of operation for Sunday and Monday will be from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and the park will be closed on Saturday just to ensure reliability and a training refresher day for the volunteers.

For more information, you can visit the Big Bam Ski Hill Facebook page.

