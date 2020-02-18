Blair Lekstrom appointed new CAO for City of Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek has announced the appointment of a new Chief Administrative Officer.

According to City Staff, Blair Lekstrom has been appointed to the position of the City’s new CAO.

Since Lekstrom has been appointed as CAO, he has since stepped down from his position as City Councillor and will shadow under the current CAO, Duncan Redfearn until March 9 to help with the transition into his new position.

Mayor and Council say they are confident that Lekstrom and the leadership team at the City of Dawson Creek will continue to provide excellent service to the citizens of Dawson Creek.

Since 1993, Lekstrom has attained extensive local and provincial government experience by serving two terms as the City’s Mayor and serving as MLA for Peace River South, among other positions.