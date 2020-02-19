Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Blockade supporting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on rail line in Edmonton

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

EDMONTON — A blockade has been set up on a Canadian National Railway line on the western edge of Edmonton in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose a natural gas pipeline in British Columbia.

A group called Cuzzins for Wet’suwet’en said in a news release that it’s staging the protest in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en.

The group said the protesters “intend to maintain the blockade until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau intervenes and the RCMP leaves Wet’suwet’en territory.”

The group has posted photos on Twitter showing a blockade of wooden crates on the train line, with signs reading “No Consent” and “No Pipelines on Stolen Land.”

A statement from CN said CN police and local police are responding.

“Train movements are currently stopped,” said the statement. “We will be taking the necessary legal actions under the circumstances.”

Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said on Twitter that the blocking of economically critical infrastructure such as rail lines is an offence and will not be tolerated.

“It is my understanding that CN rail is seeking an emergency injunction this morning — which the government of Alberta fully supports,” he wrote. “It is my expectation that law enforcement will take all appropriate action to enforce the law.

“Albertans will not be economic hostages to law-breaking extremists,” he added.

Edmonton police said they have been advised of the protest, but are not directly involved at this time.

In Ottawa, Trudeau told reporters that his government is trying to find a resolution, but also acknowledged the economic impact that the rail blockades are having across the country.

“We know that people are facing shortages, they’re facing disruptions, they’re facing layoffs. That’s unacceptable. That’s why we’re going to continue working extremely hard with everyone involved to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020

The Canadian Press

