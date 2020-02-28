Bluey Day Fundraiser registration opens March 2, 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 21st Annual Bluey Day Fundraiser is returning this May yet registration for the Campaign starts Monday, March 2nd, 2020.

The goal for this years event is to raise $100,000 for the Cancer Treatment and Diagnostic Fund. The Hospital Foundation shares, the fund is to purchase emergent equipment needs for the Diagnostic Imaging Department, Laboratory, Operating Theatre, and Endoscopy Suite. These funds help to purchase equipment that will help with early screening and diagnosis of cancer and the treatment of cancer at the Community Cancer Centre.

The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is inviting individuals, families, friends, and businesses to register individually or as a team and to ‘Be Brave and Shave’. Participants of the event grow their hair and collect pledges from the community to have their head/facial hair shaved on Bluey Day, showing their support of family and friends who have been touched by cancer.

Registration for the event opens on Monday, March 2nd, 2020. To register or pick up a package, contact the FSJ Hospital Foundation at 250.261.7563.

Bluey Day will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the BC Ambulance Building located at 10010 96 Street in Fort St. John.

The first Bluey day started in 1999 when Constable Kevin Kult teamed up with the FSJ Hospital Foundation to organize this head-shaving fundraising event. Every year since 1999, the FSJ Hospital Foundation teams up with the BC Ambulance Services, and Coach Barbers. More than 700 supporters have shaved their heads since and raised more than $1.8 Million.