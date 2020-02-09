Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Bridges, buildings, railways, streets focus of anti-pipeline protests

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Bridges, buildings, railways, streets focus of anti-pipeline protests

VICTORIA — From the steps of the British Columbia legislature to Vancouver's city hall to ports, bridges, railways and...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta’s Kenney says push on to strengthen ties, find common ground with Quebec

EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta's new Montreal trade office will be just one part of a renewed push...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies’ winning streak comes to an end after falling to Navigators

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies' winning streak came to an end on Saturday, February...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

VICTORIA — From the steps of the British Columbia legislature to Vancouver’s city hall to ports, bridges, railways and streets, protests are continuing to support hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation to halt construction of a natural gas pipeline in their traditional territories.

But arrests are also mounting at protest camps near construction zones of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northwest B.C. 

RCMP officers arrested 11 people Saturday who allegedly barricaded themselves in a warming centre in a forested area near the work site.

- Advertisement -

Those arrested are accused of breaching a court injunction related to opposition to the 670-kilometre pipeline project that crosses Wet’suwet’en traditional territory near Smithers, B.C., located more than 1,100 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

Wet’suwet’en supporters say the RCMP expanded the zone covered by the court injunction when it moved in to arrest the 11 people.

Protest supporters are gathering today at Vancouver city hall, and Indigenous youth and supporters continue to camp overnight on the front steps of the B.C. legislature in Victoria.

Advertisement

Protesters blocked Victoria’s downtown Johnson Street bridge Saturday and other groups of protesters continue their presence at Vancouver ports and railway lines in Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2020.

 

   

 

The Canadian Press

Previous articleAlberta’s Kenney says push on to strengthen ties, find common ground with Quebec

More Articles Like This

Alberta’s Kenney says push on to strengthen ties, find common ground with Quebec

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta's new Montreal trade office will be just one part of a renewed push in the coming months to strengthen...
Read more

Early morning fire destroys two duplexes in Fort St. John

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two duplexes were destroyed in an overnight fire in Fort St. John on 102 avenue. The Fort St....
Read more

Wet’suwet’en supporters light ceremonial fire at steps of B.C. legislature

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Efforts by hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation to halt a pipeline project have prompted arrests and spurred a national movement that...
Read more

Wet’suwet’en supporters light ceremonial fire at steps of B.C. legislature

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Protesters supporting efforts by hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation to halt construction of a natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv