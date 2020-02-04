Canada Revenue Agency Webinar for Seniors at the Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will host a live and interactive webinar for seniors at the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society (WRS).

The WRS will facilitate the webinar and staff will be available to answer questions, so the use of technology is not a worry. The WRS shared, We’ll set it up, so you can just show up.

Topics of discussion during the webinar include;

the various benefits and credits that are available to seniors.

how seniors can continue to receive payments.

how to protect yourself against fraud.

more CRA services.

The Interactive Webinar takes place on Thursday, February 6th, 2020, from Noon to 1:00 PM at the Fort St. John Resource Society located at; 10051 100 Avenue.

For questions and to sign up: call 250-787-1121 and speak to Melody