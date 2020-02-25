News

Cannabis Monitoring Program is extended by Council

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the legalization of cannabis and two stores now within city limits, Council will continue to monitor the impacts of cannabis retail for another 18 month period.

During the Regular Council Meeting on Monday, February 24th, 2020, Councillor Bolin addressed his concern that the 18 month period may be too long to wait as the government cannabis location will soon open and could potentially affect the current two locations.

At the time the zoning amendment was made to allow cannabis retail in Fort St. John a resolution was passed to have a report come back to Council speaking on the impact the new cannabis retail stores had on the community with the inclusion of data that came from Bylaw enforcement, RCMP, School District 60 and Development Services.

As the first cannabis retail location had only been open four months city staff were not sure enough data was collected during that time.

 

 

