Cariboo Cougars outscore Greater Vancouver Canadians 20-1

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Cariboo Cougars were at home this past weekend, February 8 and 9, as they were host to the Greater Vancouver Canadians.

In a two-game weekend set in the B.C. Hockey Major Midget League, the Cougars outscored the Canadians 20-1.

For game one on Saturday, the Cougars were able to shut out the Canadians with a score of 8-0.

Then for game two on Sunday, the Cougars would continue their winnings with a 12-1 victory.

With the one-sided decisions against the last-place Canadians, the Cougars now find themselves on a four-game winning streak.

Up next, the Cougars will be home once again this coming weekend as they host Kootenay.

