Cariboo Cougars win both games over South Island Royals at BC Hockey Major Midget League showcase

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Cariboo Cougars were in Kelowna over the weekend, February 1 and 2, for the B.C. Hockey Major Midget League showcase.

The Cougars went into the Showcase having lost five of their previous six games against some of the league’s upper-echelon teams but against the South Island Royals, the Cats skated to 5-3 and 7-0 victories on Saturday and Sunday.

With the wins, the Cougars bumped their record to 20-10-1-1. With eight games left in the regular season, they’re in fifth place in the 11-team league. The ninth-place Royals dropped to 10-23-1-0.

The Cougars will play all of those eight remaining games on home ice at Kin 1. This coming weekend, they will welcome the last-place Greater Vancouver Canadians.