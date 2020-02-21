News

Caribou Recovery Partnership Agreement Signed by West Moberly First Nations, Saulteau First Nations, B.C., and Canada

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alice Munro among Nobel prizewinners urging Trudeau to deny oilsands project

Canadian author Alice Munro is among dozens of Nobel prizewinners urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to deny approval to...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Caribou Recovery Partnership Agreement Signed by West Moberly First Nations, Saulteau First Nations, B.C., and Canada

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Chiefs of the West Moberly First Nations, Saulteau First Nations and Ministers of the British Columbia...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

B.C.’s sixth case of novel coronavirus

VICTORIA, B.C. - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued a...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Chiefs of the West Moberly First Nations, Saulteau First Nations and Ministers of the British Columbia and Canadian governments signed a partnership agreement to recover the endangered central group of southern mountain caribou.

The partnership agreement has a 30-year term and is the first of its kind in Canada.

According to the agreement, approximately 2 million acres of land will be placed into protected areas. Caribou habitat in these zones of the partnership agreement will not be disturbed by new industrial development activities. The partnership agreement is centred around the Klinse-za (Twin Sisters) mountains and the Klinse-za caribou herd.

- Advertisement -

The partnership agreement will also establish a Caribou Recovery Committee, which is said to be staffed by officials from the four governments and will operate on a consensus-basis. According to the governments, the Caribou Recovery Committee will review applications in the other areas covered by the partnership agreement. Proposed development in these zones must meet stringent mitigation requirements and be consistent with the goal of stabilizing and recovering self-sustaining caribou populations.

In 2013, the Klinse-za caribou herd numbered just 16 animals and was facing imminent extirpation. West Moberly and Saulteau began a maternal penning program to give newborn calves a better chance of escaping predators. Along with habitat restoration and a combination of scientific and traditional management measures, the Klinse-za population has now risen to over 80 animals.

According to the governments, the partnership agreement promises long-term support for these recovery efforts, including multi-year funding for maternal penning, habitat restoration, and an Indigenous Guardians program.

Advertisement

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleB.C.’s sixth case of novel coronavirus
Next articleAlice Munro among Nobel prizewinners urging Trudeau to deny oilsands project

More Articles Like This

Alice Munro among Nobel prizewinners urging Trudeau to deny oilsands project

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Canadian author Alice Munro is among dozens of Nobel prizewinners urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to deny approval to a massive oilsands project in...
Read more

B.C.’s sixth case of novel coronavirus

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued a joint statement regarding updates on...
Read more

Peace River Regional District wants to know if fire service should expand in Charlie Lake

News Tracy Teves - 0
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) is seeking the community’s opinion through public engagement on the expansion of road rescue...
Read more

Sports competitions begin today for 2020 BC Winter Games

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It's the first day of competitions for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games in Fort St. John. Last night, Thursday, the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv