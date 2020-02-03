CDC is calling all performers for the 46th CDC Talent Show

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Child Development Centre (CDC) is hosting its Annual Talent Show Fundraiser and is in need of performers to help build the show. The CDC is seeking talented people or groups that want to showcase their talent at the 46th Annual Talent Show being held March 6th, 2020, at 6:00 pm at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

Crystal Kalas the Special Services Supervisor at the CDC shared they are looking to get back to a variety show style and are welcoming all types of performers. In previous years there has been a puppeteer, gymnastic routines, dancers, singers and a comedy group called the Comedy Kittens. There have also been performances by the local city Councillors that are a hit for all that come to watch.

If you are interested in performing, entrants must raise a minimum pledge of $50 on behalf of the CDC. To sign up as a performer; CLICK HERE Paper copies are available at the CDC; 10417 106 Ave, Fort St John.

Once performers sign up they will be assigned their own pledge number and pledge sheet to be able to go into the community to raise funds.



The CDC’s fundraising goal for 2020 is $100,000 in order to ‘Upgrade the Fort’ as the CDC’s heating system and server have taken a hit due to age. The heating system could not keep up with the cold spells and the system requires more than regular maintenance as the server is also unable to maintain the workload of a 48 person staff. Funds raised also go to the reduction of the CDC’s mortgage.

The CDC asks interested persons to sign up by February 24th, 2020. For further information contact Crystal at talent@cdcfsj.ca or 250-262-9710 To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE