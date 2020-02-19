Energy NewsNewsRegional

CER recommends approval for NGTL 2021 System Expansion Project

By Scott Brooks

CER recommends approval for NGTL 2021 System Expansion Project

CALGARY, A.B. - The Canada Energy Regulator is making a recommendation that the Federal cabinet approves NOVA Gas Transmission...
Shelved Suncor thermal oilsands project wins Alberta government approval

CALGARY — The Alberta government has approved an application by Suncor Energy Inc. to build a 40,000-barrel-per-day thermal oilsands...
Province to modernize arbitration rules to improve access to justice

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced that it has introduced a new arbitration act that aims to...
Scott Brooks

CALGARY, A.B. – The Canada Energy Regulator is making a recommendation that the Federal cabinet approves NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd.’s 2021 System Expansion Project.

According to NOVA Gas, the project includes approximately 344 kilometres of natural gas pipeline in eight loops and three compressor station unit additions.

The company says the project would start near Grande Prairie and end just north of Calgary on land that is mostly adjacent to the existing right of ways and facilities.

During its review of the project, the Commission heard from more than 50 participants including Indigenous peoples, industry, and both federal and provincial departments.

The Commission found there were considerable benefits associated with the project such as the creation of jobs and increased market access for Canadian natural gas.

If approved, NOVA Gas plans to begin operating the project by April 2021.

