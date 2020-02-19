CER recommends approval for NGTL 2021 System Expansion Project

CALGARY, A.B. – The Canada Energy Regulator is making a recommendation that the Federal cabinet approves NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd.’s 2021 System Expansion Project.

According to NOVA Gas, the project includes approximately 344 kilometres of natural gas pipeline in eight loops and three compressor station unit additions.

The company says the project would start near Grande Prairie and end just north of Calgary on land that is mostly adjacent to the existing right of ways and facilities.

- Advertisement -

During its review of the project, the Commission heard from more than 50 participants including Indigenous peoples, industry, and both federal and provincial departments.

The Commission found there were considerable benefits associated with the project such as the creation of jobs and increased market access for Canadian natural gas.

If approved, NOVA Gas plans to begin operating the project by April 2021.