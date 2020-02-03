Charges laid in relation to January 26 2020 investigation

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – RCMP arrested one person in connection with a stolen vehicle on Sunday, January 26, 2020. This person was suspected of having committed crimes throughout the Peace Region and into Alberta.

BC Prosecution Services has charged Tyler Calliou, 32-years-old, with multiple offences including; but not limited to, possession of stolen property, pointing a firearm, flight from police, assault peace officer causing bodily harm, and drive while prohibited.

Calliou remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020.

Dawson Creek RCMP are asking anyone that may have dashcam video or surveillance video which may have captured a vehicle driving in a dangerous manner throughout the Dawson Creek area on January 26th, 2020 or the actual police interaction with Calliou near the library in Pouce Coupe on that date to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at (250) 784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477