Chetwynd RCMP execute search warrant on suspected drug house

By Tracy Teves

CHETWYND, B.C. – RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence in the Legion Subdivision that is suspected to be involved in the illegal drug trade in Chetwynd.

On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, four people inside the residence were arrested, including the homeowner, a 21-year-old man. Police seized over $6000 in Canadian currency and approximately 300 grams of suspected cocaine as well as paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking.

According to the RCMP, the investigation is ongoing and charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon will be forwarded to BC Prosecution Service for review.

This is the second search warrant that the Chetwynd RCMP has done in the month of February. The RCMP share that although both files have different suspects, they believe that they may be related.

The Chetwynd RCMP continues to focus on those involved in the illicit drug trade in the community said A/Sgt Jo Anne Ruppenthal, NCO i/c Chetwynd Detachment.

