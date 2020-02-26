NewsRegional

Chetwynd resident chosen to appear on season eight of Big Brother Canada

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

CHETWYND, B.C. – A resident from Chetwynd has been chosen as one of the 16 new houseguests to appear on season eight of Global’s ‘Big Brother Canada’.

29-year-old Rianne Swanson, an operating room nurse from Chetwynd, along with 15 other houseguests from across Canada, will be living in a custom-built home under constant video surveillance.

The concept of the show forces houseguests to live in a home with people who may share differing ideals, beliefs, or prejudices, with no access to the outside world.

One of the contestants is voted out of the house each week, while the winner of the series receives a $100,000 grand prize and other luxuries.

Season eight of Big Brother Canada will begin with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, March 4, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

